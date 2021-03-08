Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, March 7. It happened near 68th and Silver Spring around 5:50 p.m. 

Police say the 64-year-old male did succumb to his injuries at the scene. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.   

