Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in West Allis

West Allis police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Sunday, Jan. 24 near 108th and National. It happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling northbound on S. 108th Street struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway, midblock. The pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old Antonio Lizardi, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The operator of the striking vehicle fled the scene. The striking vehicle is believed to be a tan or silver GMC Yukon XL Denali, manufactured between 2001 and 2006.

Anyone with information regarding the striking vehicle or its operator is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Chris Sohre at 414-302-8127, the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000, or West Allis Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.