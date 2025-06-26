Peace pole unveiled on Carroll University campus

A big ceremony happened on Thursday, June 26, at Carroll University in Waukesha.

Carroll University announced the installation of a peace pole on its campus.

It's a gift from the World Affairs Seminar, symbolizing a global call for unity and peace.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The message on the pole is "May Peace Prevail on Earth" and it’s written in four languages.

There are about 200,000 peace poles across the globe.

It reflects the university's mission to educate and inspire students to contribute to a diverse and interconnected world.

"We hope that for them, our student delegates will be dispersing tomorrow all over the nation and the world that they'll be able to remember this peace pole dedication ceremony and go back to their communities and be more impactful than in spreading the word that peace is something that we need to embrace," said Francis Vogel, World Affairs Seminar Executive Director.

In addition to the pole, Carroll University received a certificate saying 10 trees have been planted in Africa through a partnership with the World Affairs Seminar and the Peace Pole Project.