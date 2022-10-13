Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church

A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car.

Strong was heading to work at the church. He died at the hospital.

The lead pastor at Grace Lutheran Church said Strong was quick-witted, intelligent and passionate about what he was called to do.

Aaron Strong

Strong came to Grace Lutheran Church in 2015. The Wisconsin native and pastor's son returned after starting a church outside Las Vegas.

"Aaron Strong believed (God's love), knew that, and it filled his heart and it popped out through his bright sparkling eyes and warm smile," said Rev. Jim Huebner.

Pastor Strong delivered his last sermon Sunday.

"Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift of grace," said Strong on Oct. 9.

At the church, Strong led the 1,100-person congregation's discipleship, Bible classes and college ministries.

"God gives you the strength to push on," said Huebner. "We make our plans, but then there’s moments the tears just flow, you know? You can’t help it."

Pastor Huebner said Strong was quick-witted and intelligent, a person he worked shoulder to shoulder with and witnessed how he touched lives.

"He was a great pastor and great partner, but he was equally a great husband and dad," said Huebner.

Paster Huebner said Pastor Strong made a mark on those who crossed his path.

Funeral services for Strong are pending, as are charges for the 22-year-old man arrested in this case.