Party Animals bringing Banana Ball to Milwaukee June 2026

The Brief The Party Animals of the Banana Ball Club League (BBCL) will play a two-game series at American Family Field. The series will take place on June 6 and 7, 2026. The ticket lottery is open and fans can join the list until Oct. 31, 2025, to potentially secure tickets, which will not officially go on sale until spring 2026.



Banana Ball is coming to Milwaukee!

The Party Animals, one of the electric teams from Banana Ball Club League (BBCL), will take the field for a two-game series on June 6 and 7, 2026, at American Family Field.

Milwaukee joins a select lineup of cities across the country hosting the fast-paced, entertainment-packed spectacle. The games promise an "unforgettable mix of outrageous fun, athleticism, and showmanship that fans of all ages will love."

"Milwaukee is a city that knows how to have fun," said Peggy Williams-Smith, President & CEO of Visit Milwaukee and Sports Milwaukee. "Hosting the Party Animals at American Family Field is the perfect way to showcase our city’s energy, creativity, and love for baseball. We can’t wait to welcome fans from near and far to experience Banana Ball, Milwaukee-style."

How to get tickets

What you can do:

Tickets for the June 2026 Milwaukee games will not go on sale until spring 2026, but fans eager to secure their spot can join the ticket lottery list.

The lottery list will remain open until Oct. 31, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. central time, and can be accessed at the Banana Ball website.

Joining the list does not guarantee tickets; names will be selected at random prior to ticket sales.

Standard tickets start at $40, and meet & greet tickets start at $125.

All official tickets will be sold exclusively through FansFirstTickets.com.

Sports Milwaukee reminds fans that tickets purchased from third-party websites such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, or Ticketmaster may be fraudulent and will not be honored at the venue.