Parade suspect in Milwaukee Co. court Tuesday on previous charges

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack is back in court Tuesday for a case in Milwaukee county.

Records obtained by FOX6 show a pre-trial investigator was worried Darrell Brooks would commit another crime before he bonded out of jail.

Darrell Brooks Jr.

39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged on Nov. 5 after prosecutors say he ran over the mother of his child with his SUV.

The same day, he was interviewed and deemed "high risk" in a pre-trial safety assessment.

Despite that, Brooks was still given a low bail, which he posted just days later.

At a gas station near the intersection of Appleton and Capitol, prosecutors say Darrell Brooks ran over the mother of his child after she refused his demands she get in his SUV on Nov. 2.

Charging documents show officers saw tire tracks on the woman's pants.

Police would arrest Brooks later that day. Three days later, a justice point investigator filed this pre-trial safety risk assessment form which is used to help the court determine bail.

The document obtained by the FOX6 Investigators shows Brooks score as a level 4 risk for failure to appear and a level six risk for new criminal activity.

The report adds Brooks is the subject of an active hold with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and says he is diagnosed with a "serious and persistent illness in which he is not receiving treatment for."

Despite those concerns, Court Commissioner Cedric Cornwall set Brooks' bail at the state's request of $1,000 which Brooks posted on Nov. 19.

Just two days later, Waukesha County prosecutors say Brooks drove through police barricades and into the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing six people, including a child, and injuring dozens more.

On Monday, a sixth count of intentional homicide was added against Brooks for the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

Waukesha County court documents say the boy died of a traumatic brain injury from blunt force trauma to the head.

Brooks faces five counts in the Milwaukee County case, including resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping among others.

And his attorney in that case, Joseph Domask, has filed a motion to withdraw citing a conflict of interest after what happened in Waukesha.