Palmer and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man charged with homicide

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting near Palmer and Chambers on April 10.

Prosecutors accuse Bronte McKinney, 20, of shooting and killing Percy Smith.

Milwaukee police were called to the scene, which is a few blocks away from the District 5 station. Smith was found laying in the street. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but were not successful.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An autopsy found Smith was shot three times, causing four wounds to the face, neck and arm. The cause of death was ruled multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide.

Security footage from a nearby business was reviewed. In the video, a man was seen getting out of a Volkswagen. A detective, a criminal complaint states, identified that man as McKinney. Later, McKinney was seen getting back in the Volkswagen – and Smith was seen parking and getting out of a Cadillac. As Smith crossed the street, the complaint states, he and McKinney appeared to have a conversation.

Milwaukee man killed in shooting near Palmer and Chambers

The video continued to show the victim, Smith, walking around and making "some sort of hand to hand transaction" with the driver of another vehicle. Smith then walked back to the trunk of his own car. At that point, the complaint states, McKinney was seen getting out of his car with an apparent gun in his hand and running toward Smith as he fired shots. Smith collapsed to the ground, and McKinney got back in his vehicle and drove off.

The complaint states the Volkswagen McKinney was driving had "specific" details, such as bumper stickers, that helped police identify it. The day before the shooting, police found, the same Volkswagen was pulled over – and McKinney was the driver, as seen on body camera video.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

On April 12, police were canvassing the area of the shooting for video when the Volkswagen was spotted. Police spoke to someone who identified McKinney, saying he often drives the Volkswagen. The person also said they heard McKinney talk about "stankin" someone – which means that he killed someone, according to the complaint. The person said McKinney claimed he had done so in "self-defense."

In an interview with police, the complaint states, McKinney admitted that he killed Smith. He said Smith asked him if he "had any weed," and when he told Smith he didn't, Smith pulled out a gun. As Smith walked away, McKinney said he shouted something at Smith and saw him reach into his jacket. At that time, McKinney said he shot at Smith.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

When he saw that he did not hit Smith, McKinney said he ran up to "shoot three or four more times" because he wanted to make "sure I hit him," the complaint states. He added, "I already know what happened. I did wrong," and that his anger "got the best of him."

In addition to reckless homicide, McKinney is charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. The complaint states he was convicted of a felony in 2017; he would have been 16 years old at the time.

McKinney made an initial court appearance on April 19, and a judge set cash bond at $100,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 28.