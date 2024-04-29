'Stand with Palestine' protest planned at UW-Milwaukee Monday

Tensions are far from falling on college campuses across the country over the Israel-Hamas war.

UW-Milwaukee is the latest university to join the protests, with one planned for Monday morning, April 29.

Dozens of students plan to crowd outside the Golda Meir Library and demand school administrators cut ties with Israel.

Students criticize UWM's response to the war, saying it's really not that much of a response to begin with.

They also say UWM refuses to cut ties with businesses that support the war.

The university cracked down on measures to control protests following an incident in March.

School leaders say two people vandalized the campus library, throwing something through the first-floor window, and spray-painting "Free Palestine" in graffiti on the west side of the building.

The month before that, five students were arrested following another on-campus protest.

Hundreds of students were arrested just last week for protesting against the war.

As of Monday morning, FOX6 had noted a couple of officers patrolling the area.