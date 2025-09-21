Packers watch party honors late Waukesha man, supports Children’s Wisconsin

The Brief An annual Green Bay Packers watch party started by the late Rick Hanfler raises money for Children’s Wisconsin and continues to see growing community support. Hanfler, who died in May, asked his family to continue the tradition, which has grown beyond his backyard to a community park. Last year, the event raised $14,000, doubled to $28,000, and organizers say this year’s fundraiser has already surpassed that.



A Green Bay Packers watch party that began as one fan’s backyard fundraiser has grown into a community tradition supporting Children’s Wisconsin.

What we know:

In his final months, Waukesha resident Rick Hanfler recorded a video asking his family and friends to carry on the event he started seven years ago. Hanfler died in May after a battle with terminal cancer.

"He wanted me to promise we would have this benefit. So here we are bigger than ever," said Debbie Hanfler.

The annual fundraiser, held Sunday, Sept. 21, has now outgrown the Hanflers’ backyard and filled the Okauchee Lions Community Park this year.

The way it works: Guests pay $75 for food, drinks, and to watch the Packers game, with raffle proceeds also supporting Children’s Wisconsin.

What they're saying:

"This event is bigger than I ever imagined. And Rick is smiling down from heaven," Debbie Hanfler said.

Family members said last year’s benefit raised $14,000, which doubled to $28,000 on Giving Tuesday. This year’s total is already higher, with hopes of continuing the tradition into the future.

So once a year, when the Packers take the field, Handler’s spirit of giving continues.

"I think he would be extremely pleased," said family friend Victor Rohrig of Oconomowoc. "I mean, he’s looking at us right now. He is watching this with a big smile on his face. This is exactly what he wanted."