Packers vs. Rams playoff game at Lambeau Field sold out

Tickets for the Green Bay Packers' divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams are sold out, the organization announced Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The two teams will meet for a 3:35 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 16 -- with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line -- a game you'll see only on FOX6!

Season ticket holders who opted-in during the summer for a chance to purchase tickets had the opportunity to do so online via Ticketmaster.

Approximately 6,000 tickets were available. Seats will be arranged in socially-distanced "pods" of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field.

In addition to season ticket holders, the team is continuing its invitation of frontline health care workers and first responders -- as well as a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team.

Tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred and all tickets will be mobile. The season ticket holders who purchased the tickets are responsible for coordinating all attendees within their pod, since entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. No exceptions will be made to this policy.

A detailed view of a hand sanitizer station at Lambeau Field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It is expected that season ticket holders will attend the game with members of their household. These steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all people attending the game.

The plan for an increased number of attendees builds upon the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games. The organization has been guided by health care partner Bellin Health, as well as officials with Brown County Public Health, to implement protocols that have been used across the NFL and have proven to be effective as no local COVID-19 case clusters have been traced to NFL games according to the relevant health departments in NFL cities. Through the regular season, the NFL had a total of 109 games with more than 1 million fans in attendance.

For more information about what to know ahead of Saturday, game attendees can find a frequently asked question and answer page online at packers.com/tickets/playoffs-faq.

