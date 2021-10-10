Packers take on the Bengals in Week 5

article

The Green Bay Packers take on the Cinncinati Bengals in Ohio Sunday at noon on FOX6.

The 3-1 Packers have placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, sidelining the cornerback for at least the next three games following an injury last week against Pittsburgh.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he was hopeful that Alexander will avoid surgery and could "be back with us in a matter of weeks."

The injury leaves the Packers (3-1) without their best cornerback. Alexander made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team honors in All-Pro balloting last season.

In other moves, the Packers activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated guard Ben Braden and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati (3-1).

