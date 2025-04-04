Packers QB Jordan Love donates cleats in ‘10ve for Cleats’ campaign

The Brief Packers quarterback Jordan Love is donating over 1,300 pairs of Nike cleats to Wisconsin youth sports teams. It is all part of Love's ‘10ve for Cleats’ campaign. On Friday, April 4, the soccer team at St. Joan Antida High School received its cleats.



Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is donating over 1,300 pairs of Nike cleats to Wisconsin youth sports teams as part of his ‘10ve for Cleats’ campaign.

Cleats donation program

What we know:

While playing for the Packers in the 2024 season, Love pledged to donate new cleats to a youth sports team in Wisconsin for every touchdown he scored—both passing and rushing.

Love scored 26 touchdowns in the 2024-25 season, and his Hands of 10ve Foundation selected 26 recipients from numerous applications to receive new cleats:

1. Washington Middle School Softball

2. 23’s Cleats 4 Kidz All Sports

3. St. Joan Antida High School Soccer

4. Carmen School of Science and Technology Football and Soccer

5. Oak Creek Junior Knights Softball

6. Hawley Environmental School Soccer

7. Appleton West High School Baseball

8. Franklin Middle School Softball and Soccer

9. Mississippi Valley Pride Softball

10. Argyle High School Softball

11. Green Bay West High School Soccer

12. Northern Stars Soccer Club Soccer

13. Franklin Middle School Football

14. Green Bay West High School Football

15. Howard Suamico School District Flag Football

16. Sun Prairie West High School Football

17. St. James School Boys Flag Football

18. Nathan Hale High School Football

19. Appleton West High School Football

20. Waukesha South High School Football

21. Kewaunee School District Football

22. Parkview Middle School Football

23. Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education Football

24. Green Bay East High School Football

25. Marinette Gridiron Club Football

26. Oconto High School Football

A news release says the ‘10ve for Cleats’ campaign aligns with Hands of 10ve Foundation’s overall mission to encourage children from all backgrounds to engage in sports, promoting physical and mental well-being. Hands of 10ve Foundation also works to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, and to foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

What you can do:

To learn more about ‘10ve for Cleats’ and Hands of 10ve Foundation, visit handsof10ve.org.