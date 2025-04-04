Packers QB Jordan Love donates cleats in ‘10ve for Cleats’ campaign
MILWAUKEE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is donating over 1,300 pairs of Nike cleats to Wisconsin youth sports teams as part of his ‘10ve for Cleats’ campaign.
Cleats donation program
What we know:
While playing for the Packers in the 2024 season, Love pledged to donate new cleats to a youth sports team in Wisconsin for every touchdown he scored—both passing and rushing.
Love scored 26 touchdowns in the 2024-25 season, and his Hands of 10ve Foundation selected 26 recipients from numerous applications to receive new cleats:
1. Washington Middle School Softball
2. 23’s Cleats 4 Kidz All Sports
3. St. Joan Antida High School Soccer
4. Carmen School of Science and Technology Football and Soccer
5. Oak Creek Junior Knights Softball
6. Hawley Environmental School Soccer
7. Appleton West High School Baseball
8. Franklin Middle School Softball and Soccer
9. Mississippi Valley Pride Softball
10. Argyle High School Softball
11. Green Bay West High School Soccer
12. Northern Stars Soccer Club Soccer
13. Franklin Middle School Football
14. Green Bay West High School Football
15. Howard Suamico School District Flag Football
16. Sun Prairie West High School Football
17. St. James School Boys Flag Football
18. Nathan Hale High School Football
19. Appleton West High School Football
20. Waukesha South High School Football
21. Kewaunee School District Football
22. Parkview Middle School Football
23. Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education Football
24. Green Bay East High School Football
25. Marinette Gridiron Club Football
26. Oconto High School Football
A news release says the ‘10ve for Cleats’ campaign aligns with Hands of 10ve Foundation’s overall mission to encourage children from all backgrounds to engage in sports, promoting physical and mental well-being. Hands of 10ve Foundation also works to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, and to foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.
What you can do:
To learn more about ‘10ve for Cleats’ and Hands of 10ve Foundation, visit handsof10ve.org.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Jordan Love's foundation.