Packers Foundation grant to St. Thomas More High School

MILWAUKEE - St. Thomas More High School announced that the school has received a $4,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation to support the continued growth of our Career Education Program. 

The Packers Foundation awarded grants to 274 Wisconsin nonprofit organizations at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

A news release says Thomas More's Career Education Program provides interested students with the skills, hands-on experience, and professional certification needed for both immediate job placement and long-term, sustained career success in fast-growing industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and computer science.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation now has distributed more than $16.68 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986 by Judge Robert J. Parins, then president of the Packers Corporation, "as a vehicle to assure continued contributions to charity."

