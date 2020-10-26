Packers, Brewers, Bucks advocate for effort to curb COVID-19 spread

All three of Wisconsin’s major professional sports teams are getting involved in a new coalition effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Oct. 26 the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition released its second public education announcement on broadcast TV and digital platforms statewide, featuring three players from the Green Bay Packers. The Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks are also joining the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition as it expands its efforts.

The latest ad features Packers players Adrian Amos, Kenny Clark, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling encouraging Wisconsin residents to do their part in the team effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“When it comes to COVID-19, Wisconsin has been playing a lot of defense lately,” says Amos. The players add, “There’s not much time on the clock, but with the right game plan, we can turn this around.”

“We know that everyone must do their part to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our state and we are pleased to join this effort through a public service announcement and encourage Wisconsinites to join our team in wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands. It’s time to get in the game Wisconsin!” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

"Stop the COVID Spread!" is a coalition of more than 35 of Wisconsin’s leading health care, business, and advocacy organizations who have joined together in a campaign to educate the public about the seriousness of the growing crisis in Wisconsin and the critical need for preventative measures.

For more information about the Stop the Spread coalition and the importance of safe behaviors for both public and state economic health, visit www.wha.org/stopthecovidspread.