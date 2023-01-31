Packers fan Lil Wayne showcases new apparel from NFL, Drake's OVO

article

Green Bay Packers fan Lil Wayne will be repping a different rapper's brand as part of a new line of apparel.

The NFL on Tuesday, Jan. 31 announced a partnership with October's Very Own (OVO) – a Canadian lifestyle brand co-founded by Drake. The collaboration features apparel for select NFL teams, including the Packers.

According to a news release, the limited-edition collection will offer t-shirts, hoodies, and jackets, co-branded with each NFL team's logos and colors alongside the OVO owl insignia.

Ahead of the collection drop, the NFL and OVO will launch a campaign across social featuring music artists. Fans can purchase the collection starting Feb. 3 on NFLShop.com, NFLShop.ca and via OVO in-store and online.