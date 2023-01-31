Expand / Collapse search

Packers fan Lil Wayne showcases new apparel from NFL, Drake's OVO

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Lil Wayne performs at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12, 2020. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Green Bay Packers fan Lil Wayne will be repping a different rapper's brand as part of a new line of apparel.

The NFL on Tuesday, Jan. 31 announced a partnership with October's Very Own (OVO) – a Canadian lifestyle brand co-founded by Drake. The collaboration features apparel for select NFL teams, including the Packers.

According to a news release, the limited-edition collection will offer t-shirts, hoodies, and jackets, co-branded with each NFL team's logos and colors alongside the OVO owl insignia.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Ahead of the collection drop, the NFL and OVO will launch a campaign across social featuring music artists. Fans can purchase the collection starting Feb. 3 on NFLShop.com, NFLShop.ca and via OVO in-store and online.