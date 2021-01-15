Expand / Collapse search

Lil Wayne to drop new Green Bay Packers song for playoffs

Green Bay Packers
MILWAUKEE - One of the world's most famous Green Bay Packers fans has a new hype song in the works.

Rapper Lil Wayne announced on the FS1 show "Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED" Friday, Jan. 15 that he has prepared a new song -- at the team's request.

The rapper said he worked on the tune, which follows his hit parody "Green and Yellow," for three days. The song will be released at 7:45 p.m. central time Friday.

Lil Wayne, who was born in New Orleans, also explained how he became a fan of the Green & Gold.

"The Packers went to the Super Bowl (XXXI), the Super Bowl was in New Orleans," he said. "(My father) was there and when the Packers won that game, he came home with Green Bay championship towels, Super Bowl towels, cups, hats, everything.

"From that moment on I was a Green Bay Packers fan."

The Packers kickoff against the Rams on Saturday, Jan. 16 -- a 3:35 p.m. kickoff on FOX6!

Packers fans, especially those who watched the 1996 and 1997 season, might remember the Packers Polka by Wisconsin songwriter Eddy J. Lemberger.

If you're looking for ways to get into the Packers spirit this weekend, you'll want to listen to this one.

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will face off on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Lambeau Field. The winner moves on to the NFC Championship.