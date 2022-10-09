Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win

It was a tough day overseas Sunday, Oct. 9 for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.

Kelly Henricks is a Packers fan who couldn't be in London but showed up early at the Three Lions Pub in Shorewood.

"This is as close as I can get to it, so we're here," said Henricks.

Not all fans got to cheer on the Packers in London, but Kent Stultz felt like the pub was the perfect place to be.

"I came in and heard our guy from Coventry, England and was like, 'This the place to be!' He's got the accent. He completed the whole thing. It's just cool to be a part of the ambiance," said Stultz.

"I wish I was actually there to see it, but you get the second-best thing here," said Luca Musker, owner of Three Lions Pub.

Musker is used to hosting soccer fans early in the morning, but he said Packers fans would do on Sunday.

"It's awesome," Musker said. "People have come out in full force. I couldn't be happier, really."

As it turned out, Musker wasn't the only Packers fan from northern England.

"Green Bay in Great Britain. Woo!" said Lisa Sheridan, a fan from England.

Sheridan looked forward to the day her Wisconsin and England worlds collided.

"England is pretty much similar to Milwaukee, with the sports and the bars and the drinking and all of that, so it's really fun to see everyone just party no matter what time," said Musker.

(Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

With Bloody Marys poured and eyes glued to the TV, they didn't get the win, but fans agreed it was an excellent morning cheering on the Packers.

"There's kind of a lot of stuff going on in the world," Musker said. "It's nice to have people unite over the same thing."