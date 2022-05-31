Pabst Mansion open for tours; learn about Milwaukee brewing family

Pabst Mansion open for public tours
The Pabst Mansion was once home to Milwaukee's pioneer brewing family – And it’s now open for tours so you can see how they lived. Brian is getting a look at the 130 year old home and learning more about the mansion’s architecture and furnishings.
MILWAUKEE - The Pabst Mansion (2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee) was once home to Milwaukee's pioneer brewing family. Now, it's open for tours, so you can see how they lived.
Brian Kramp is getting a look at the 130-year-old home and learning more about the mansion’s architecture and furnishings.
Unveiling the Pabst Masion visitor center
The Pabst Mansion is getting ready to open a brand-new visitor center giving guests a new place to shop while supporting a good cause. Brian Kramp has the first look at the space and what to expect when you check it out.
