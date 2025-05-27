Ozaukee County wrong-way driver crash; Oostburg couple killed

The Brief We are learning new information about the victims of a wrong-way crash in Ozaukee County. The wrong-way crash happened on I-43 just north of Belgium early Monday, May 26. Family members are crushed by the news a couple that had been married 27 years is no longer with them.



We are learning more about an Oostburg couple killed in a wrong-way crash over the Memorial Day weekend.

Fatal wrong-way crash

What we know:

A family member tells FOX6 News Jay, 56, and Nicole Horne, 51, were killed and their daughter was seriously hurt in the wreck that happened in Ozaukee County.

Jay and Nicole Horne

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, who officials identified in a news release as Ace Vue, was driving the wrong way on I-43 when he crashed into the Horne family's car. A family member said her brother and his wife were picking up their daughter at the airport – and were just a couple miles from home when the crash happened.

What they're saying:

"No way. Those are my first words. I can remember just yelling, no way," said Pauline Heyman, a family member.

Heyman got a call that shattered her world.

Wrong-way crash on I-43 near Belgium

"He is gone. He is physically gone from my world," Heyman said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Her brother, Jay Horne, was killed in the crash around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. His wife, Nicole, also died. Their 22-year-old daughter, Allissa, was in the back seat and was seriously hurt.

"Somebody was going the wrong way. Somebody made a mistake. A mistake that caused the lives of two people and almost a third," Heyman said.

Pauline Heyman

What officials know

Dig deeper:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on I-43 just north of Belgium. The wrong-way driver from Milwaukee had life-threatening injuries himself.

Officials have not said why the driver was going the wrong way.

Jay and Nicole Horne

"I have a niece and nephew that have to bury their mom and dad," Heyman said.

Heyman said Allissa suffered two broken femurs, a broken ankle and wrist. She has been in and out of surgery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Physically, she can be put back together. And she can heal. Mentally, is another issue. It’s going to take longer. And that’s where we need everybody to step up for this family. Because they lost their mom and dad," Heyman said.

Heyman told FOX6 News Nicole and Jay were married for 27 years.

What you can do:

There is a fundraiser planned for the family on Friday, June 13. Learn more about this event.

Related article

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as interviews with the victims' family.



