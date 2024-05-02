Ozaukee County phone scam; sheriff's office warns of fake jury duty call

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is sounding an alarm about a phone scam going around.

People in the county are receiving phone calls about missing jury duty and having to pay a citation. The only problem is that those calls are not coming from the sheriff’s office.

It's a phone call that has people like Tess Jens-O'Hern on alert.

"I know I get a jury summons in the mail, but I know scammers can be really convincing," she said.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said they have received a number of complaints where the caller claims to be a law enforcement officer and advises the victim to pay their issued citations for missing jury duty.

"I don't have a landline, I have only a cellphone, so that might be why I haven't had any phone calls," Jens-O'Hern said. "Most of the neighbors I know here are pretty savvy, so I hope they wouldn't fall for it."

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office told FOX6 News that they do not issue citations for missing jury duty, and they do not take payment for citations or warrants over the phone.

Ozaukee County Clerk of Courts Connie Mueller explained what really happens when people miss jury duty.

"We will give them a phone call to ask where they are, and if they can still get here on time for the trial," Mueller said. "If they do not answer the phone we will set them for another week to come in and serve on jury duty."

Officials are urging the public to end the call immediately if they get one and report it to the sheriff's office.