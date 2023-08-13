Ozaukee County parks tree thefts 'puzzling,' cameras added

Ozaukee County parks tree thefts have parks officials and residents baffled. Someone is stealing planted trees from the parks, and it's ultimately costing taxpayers.

If you live in Ozaukee County, you help pay for the upkeep of the parks, and someone has been digging in the wrong place, stealing planted trees from the parks.

The thefts have parks officials scratching their heads.

Ozaukee County parks tree thefts

Tall trees are part of a restoration project at Hawthorne Hills Park in Saukville.

"Just to provide some shade, so people can get out of the sun," said Andrew Struck, Ozaukee County Parks.

Lately, things have been too shady at the parks.

"About 20 trees were stolen in total," said Struck.

Struck said someone dug out already planted trees. First, trees as tall as 12 feet were stolen, and about a week later, it happened again after parks officials replanted the trees with cages around them.

"We actually took some measures that we thought would slow it down, too, so we caged most of the trees that were replanted," said Struck.

Struck, the parks director, said the thefts have him baffled. In his 20 years working for the county, he said this is the first time he's felt uprooted.

"It’s very puzzling to me because taking a tree doesn’t have a great chance of survival once they take it," said Struck.

Struck says trees were stolen from Tendick Nature Park and in Saukville.

The thieves got away with white oak, bur oak, ironwood and prairie crabapple trees, species Struck said are hard to get.

"I’m not sure if they knew what they were doing or if it was convenience," said Struck.

The parks department added security cameras, hoping to catch whoever is doing this in the act.

"One person is digging them out, and then they have a truck or something trailing behind to put them in," said Struck.

Struck said the larger trees cost up to $800.

Money doesn't grow on trees, and the parks department hopes the thieves realize that soon enough.

In Wisconsin, if you're caught stealing trees, you could face a fine of up to $10,000.