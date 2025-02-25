Ozaukee County grandparent scam; avoid becoming a victim

article

The Brief Beware of the so-called grandparent scam. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after an elderly victim recently suffered a significant financial loss. The public is encouraged to report such crimes to police.



The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a new wave of the so-called grandparent scam.

Beware of scam

What we know:

Officials have warned the public about this scam in the past. They are issuing those warnings again after receiving news of a significant financial loss suffered by an elderly victim of this scam.

Scammers are preying on well-meaning grandparents by impersonating their grandchildren in distress.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

How the scam operates

The Fake Emergency: A phone call or message arrives. "Grandma, it’s me! I’m in trouble," they’ll say, claiming they’ve been in an accident or need bail money.

The Urgency: They sound panicked and beg you to act fast. They might even say, "Please don’t tell Mom or Dad!"

The Payment Request: They’ll ask for money urgently, often through wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

If you receive such a call, keep the following in mind.

The scammer may already know your grandchild’s name and what they call you (Nona or Grampy).

Stay Calm: Don’t rush. Scammers thrive on panic.

Verify: Call your grandchild or a trusted family member to confirm the story.

Question Them: Ask something only your real grandchild would know.

Maintain Privacy: Never share personal or financial details over the phone.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Always remember that you can hang up at any time and never send money or divulge further information to the caller. Report the scam to your local law enforcement agency.