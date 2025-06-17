Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; driver's dashcam video released

The Brief Deputies released video from the fatal Ozaukee County wrong-way crash. The wrong-way crash killed an Oostburg couple on May 26. Investigators say Ace Vue from Milwaukee was behind the wheel when he abruptly made a U-turn on the interstate.



Deputies have released video of a deadly crash in Ozaukee County that left two people dead.

What we know:

A wrong-way driver slammed into a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 26, killing two parents from Oostburg, Nicole and Jay Horne, and severely injuring their daughter.

Jay and Nicole Horne

Investigators say Ace Vue from Milwaukee was behind the wheel when he abruptly made a U-turn on the interstate, just south of Cedar Grove in Ozaukee County, leading to the deadly crash on I-43.

Dashcam video from Vue’s vehicle captured the incident.

It's unknown why Vue turned around.

Ace Vue

He is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of first-degree reckless injury. He is facing decades behind bars.

Vue's bond has been set at $2 million.