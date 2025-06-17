Expand / Collapse search

Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; driver's dashcam video released

By and
Published  June 17, 2025 10:07pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
New video of Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash

New video of Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash

Deputies have released video of a deadly crash in Ozaukee County that left two people dead last month.

The Brief

    • Deputies released video from the fatal Ozaukee County wrong-way crash.
    • The wrong-way crash killed an Oostburg couple on May 26.
    • Investigators say Ace Vue from Milwaukee was behind the wheel when he abruptly made a U-turn on the interstate.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Deputies have released video of a deadly crash in Ozaukee County that left two people dead.

What we know:

A wrong-way driver slammed into a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 26, killing two parents from Oostburg, Nicole and Jay Horne, and severely injuring their daughter.

Jay and Nicole Horne

Investigators say Ace Vue from Milwaukee was behind the wheel when he abruptly made a U-turn on the interstate, just south of Cedar Grove in Ozaukee County, leading to the deadly crash on I-43.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; 911 calls released
article

Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; 911 calls released

New 911 calls show multiple people called authorities before a fatal wrong-way crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County last month.

Dashcam video from Vue’s vehicle captured the incident.

It's unknown why Vue turned around. 

Ace Vue

He is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of first-degree reckless injury. He is facing decades behind bars.

Vue's bond has been set at $2 million.

The Source: The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office provided the video of the crash.

Crime and Public SafetyOzaukee CountyNews