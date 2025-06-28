Overnight shooting in Milwaukee, 1 person injured near 27th and Center
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:05 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Center.
The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.