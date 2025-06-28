Expand / Collapse search

Overnight shooting in Milwaukee, 1 person injured near 27th and Center

By
Published  June 28, 2025 7:15am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:05 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Center.

The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee