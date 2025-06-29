Overnight Milwaukee shooting, 2 injured early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, June 29, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:38 a.m., a 37-year-old and a 27-year-old were shot in the area of 19th and Becher.
Both were treated at a local hospital.
Police are investigating and looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
