Overnight Milwaukee shooting, 1 injured; suspect in custody

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 16.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:35 a.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the area of Muskego and Grant.

Police say the shooting victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee Police have one person in custody and are not currently searching for anybody else.