Overnight fatal shooting in Milwaukee, 18-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:21 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 54th and Mill.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and, despite life-saving measures, died from their injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from an argument.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.