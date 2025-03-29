Overnight fatal shooting in Milwaukee, 18-year-old killed

article

The Brief An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 29. It happened just after midnight near 54th and Mill. Police say an argument led up to the shooting.



An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:21 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 54th and Mill.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and, despite life-saving measures, died from their injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from an argument.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.