Milwaukee motorcycle crash, 3 taken to hospital: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle that happened Friday, June 25 on 16th Street, just south of Canal Street. It happened around 4 a.m.

According to police, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle that was making a turn.

Three people were involved in the accident, two 21-year-old men on the motorcycle and a 36-year-old man driving the vehicle.

All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. The passenger of the motorcycle and the driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.