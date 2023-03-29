Over-the-counter NARCAN, FDA grants approval: 'It's about time'

article

As the opioid crisis continues to impact families across the country, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling naloxone over the counter.

At Herzing University's Brookfield campus, the foundation Sarah's Hope and Recovery taught people how to administer naloxone, or NARCAN. It's a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

"I think that everyone should have NARCAN," said Theresa Newman, the foundation's founder.

Right now, the drug is prescription only. The FDA's approval could make it available over-the-counter in nasal spray form by summer.

"It’s about time. To be perfectly honest they should have did it years ago," said Stephanie Jacocks, who attended Wednesday's training.

Theresa Newman teaches how to administer NARCAN at Herzing University's Brookfield campus

"I think that more people will be able to save lives, obviously," Newman said.

Newman's 14-year-old daughter, Sarah, died from an apparent fentanyl overdose in 2021. She hopes the approval will prevent another statistic.

According to the Milwaukee County medical examiner, there have been 40 confirmed drug deaths so far this year – with 113 probable drug deaths pending toxicology.

"If we approach this as a community, maybe we can really make a damper in the numbers and stuff like that," said Liza Jervis, a clinical educator in NARCAN.

It's not clear how much over-the-counter NARCAN will cost, but the impact could be priceless.

One key thing educators said Wednesday is, no matter what, call 911. They also said you cannot do any harm to someone by giving them NARCAN.