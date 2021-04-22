Expand / Collapse search

Over $800 worth of merchandise stolen from Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls

News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Wednesday, April 21 at Ulta Beauty. It happened at approximately 2:13 p.m. 

According to police, an unknown male suspect put $838.00 worth of men’s cologne down his pants, then left the store without paying. The suspect fled and got into a dark blue hatchback-style vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Schwechel, reference case number 21-011688, at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

