Original Cream Puffs hiring for Wisconsin State Fair

The Original Cream Puffs are hiring for the Wisconsin State Fair.

They are hiring for a variety of positions to work during the eleven day run of the Wisconsin State Fair, which is Thursday, Aug. 3 - Sunday, Aug. 13. Training and orientation will begin in late July and shifts will range from early morning to late evening.

Operations Team Leaders

Join us and lead an entire team. You will play an integral role in shaping the morale and efficiency of the Cream Puff operation. Perfect opportunity for teachers, coaches, and anyone who can work hard while having a contagiously fun attitude. Interested? Introduce yourself by emailing info@originalcreampuffs.com.

Team Cream Puff

We have a variety of other positions available for 16+ year olds including cashiers, packers, servers, and much more. Whether you're looking to expand your resume or if it's your first job, this is a great opportunity to learn new skills while having fun. To submit your general employee application, click "Apply Now!" below.