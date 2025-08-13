Opioid epidemic; Milwaukee County invests $9M in prevention, recovery programs

article

The Brief Milwaukee County approved $9 million in funding for opioid prevention, recovery and treatment projects. U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore highlighted the need to focus on veterans in substance abuse recovery efforts. The $9 million comes from an opioid settlement.



Milwaukee County is taking another swing in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson signed legislation approving $9 million in funding for seven projects aimed at opioid use disorder abatement, prevention and recovery programs.

The $9 million comes from an opioid settlement.

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin) attended the signing, held outside the veterans organization Dryhootch on Brady Street, emphasizing the impact of the opioid crisis on veterans.

"Our veterans are some of our most precious citizens, and they go off and protect our country and, so often, they are forgotten in our programming," Moore said. "So I am so pleased that we are going to center our heroes in this struggle against substance abuse disorders."

