Operation North Star III: Milwaukee police, US Marshals tout success

U. S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski and Police Chief Jeff Norman will speak on Monday, Sept. 25 regarding the results of the latest operation to apprehend violent offenders – Operation North Star III.

A news release says Operation North Star III is the latest phase of an operation to target violent offenders in 20 cities across the United States. The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Fugitive Task Force (FTF), in colloaboration with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) arrested 255 fugitives, closed 417 warrants, including 37 for homicide, and removed 103 illegal guns from the streets of Milwaukee.

The release goes on to say the Eastern District of Wisconsin FTF and MPD also participated in Operation North Star II in January 2023 arresting 114, clearing 213 warrants, including 11 for homicide, and seizing 45 firearms.

Officials say ONS III was run across the country in June, July and August. A two-week surge was done in Milwaukee at the end of July into August.