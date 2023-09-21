Operation North Star III: Milwaukee among 20 cities targeted

article

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 4,455 fugitives during Operation North Star III, which targeted violent offenders across 20 cities – including Milwaukee.

Operation North Star III cleared 2,818 violent warrants during the three-month enforcement effort, authorities said. Investigators also seized 555 firearms, more than $1 million in cash and 85 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

"Together with our law enforcement partners across the country, the Justice Department is zeroing in on the violent fugitives responsible for the greatest crime in our communities," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation North Star III to target the most violent criminals, and together with state and local law enforcement arrested over 4,400 fugitives across 20 cities in just three months."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since it began in July 2022, authorities said Operation North Star efforts have resulted in the arrests of more than 6,700 wanted fugitives. Each Operation North Star phase is an interagency effort that joins resources from regional and federal fugitive task forces.

In addition to Milwaukee, officials said Operation North Star III's primary jurisdictions included: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Baltimore; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; New Orleans; New York; Oakland, California; Philadelphia; Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.