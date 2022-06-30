Open Record: Wisconsin After Roe

It's been nearly a week since the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, holding that the constitution does not confer a right to abortion and returning authority to regulate abortion to the states. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the decision means for Wisconsin. The team shares reaction from state and local officials and explains the possible political, legal, and emotional fallout.

