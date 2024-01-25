Open Record: Uninhabitable
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee landlord accuses a former tenant of trashing his rental property. It's a claim he made after two young children were poisoned in his house. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the story of a home so dangerous, the city of Milwaukee ordered everyone out. Bryan explains how that landlord seemingly cashed in after collecting an insurance check and forced his poverty-stricken former tenant to pay it back.
