Open Record: The Race is On
MILWAUKEE - From the presidential primary to dozens of school referendums, voters hit the polls April 2 to cast their ballots. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi break down the numbers and results. They explain what it all means for people living in Wisconsin.
FOX6 News has complete coverage of the April 2 election results.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.