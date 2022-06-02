Open Record: Price of Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - As of the publishing of this podcast, 24-year-old Kenneth Twyman is a wanted man. In fact, local police have asked US Marshals to go find him for the third time. This time, it's for homicide. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains how Twyman posted cash bail three times in three separate felony cases before he was charged with homicide. Bryan shares a conversation he had with a woman who says the man wanted for pulling the trigger in her nephew's homicide should have been locked up at the time of the murder.
