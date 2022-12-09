Open Record: The predator
MILWAUKEE - For years, he's been accused of stealing from the women he meets on dating websites. But now, Timothy Olson faces serious charges including kidnapping and being linked to the deaths of two women. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to break down the case against Timothy Olson. Bill explains how Olson recently ended up on the radar of police here in southeast Wisconsin and how police eventually caught him. Olson called Bryan Polcyn from jail and Bryan recaps what was said in those conversations and the things Olson wouldn't talk about over the phone.
