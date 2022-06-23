Open Record: The Insanity Defense

When terror struck the Waukesha Christmas Parade last fall, the carnage was hard to fathom. Who would do something like that? Seven months later, Darrell Brooks is planning to mount an insanity defense. On this episode of Open Record, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske explains what Brooks would have to prove to succeed. Plus, how the case of Jeffrey Dahmer may shed some light on the challenges facing Brooks' legal team.



In our Off the Record segment, Justice Geske talks about the one thing she would change about Wisconsin's legal system.

