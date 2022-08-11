Open Record: The Field is Set

More than one million voters turned out in Wisconsin for Tuesday's primary election. The results from August 9 set the stage for November. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to break down the big races from this week. Jason will talk about the biggest takeaways, surprise results, and what political spending could look like for the next few months.

