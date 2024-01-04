Open Record: The CurderBurger
MILWAUKEE - It's one of the biggest buzz-worthy moments to happen to any national restaurant chain in recent memory. The thought of eating one might sound as ridiculous as the decision to create it. Did you know Culver's CurderBurger was never meant to be a real menu item? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Ben Handelman on to talk about what prompted the company to eventually turn a joke into reality. Ben explains why he was interested in the burger and what he found out when he visited Culver's headquarters in Sauk City, Wisconsin.
Related episode link: