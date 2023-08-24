Open Record: The Contenders
MILWAUKEE - Eight Republican candidates for president take the stage at Fiserv Forum and none of them named Donald Trump. As the former president sits out of the first debate of the 2024 election, his rivals squared off in Milwaukee. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Marquette University Law School's Charles Franklin and FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the August 23 debate. From the stand-out moments to the topics discussed, you'll hear insight into which candidates seemed to come out on top and which ones might face a greater climb as the clock ticks toward the next debate.
Related episode link:
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.