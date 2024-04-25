Open Record: The Art of Imitation
MILWAUKEE - One woman loses her entire savings after falling victim to a scam and learns much of her lost money was taxable. Plus, another woman is out nearly $50,000 after making a major purchase online. She thought the seller was in Wisconsin, but it turns out, the address was being spoofed. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two of the latest consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox.
