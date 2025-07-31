Open Record: Significant Pain
MILWAUKEE - Every year in America, more than 16,000 dogs and cats undergo painful experiments in the name of medical progress. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explores the seismic shift from the No. 1 source of public funds for animal research and the undercover investigation that shows what they're trying to stop.
The Source: FOX6 Investigators produced this episode through interviews, as well as prior reporting on animal testing.