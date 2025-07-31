Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Significant Pain

By , and
Published  July 31, 2025 11:06am CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record: Significant Pain

Open Record: Significant Pain

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explores the seismic shift from the No. 1 source of public funds for animal research and the undercover investigation that shows what they're trying to stop.

MILWAUKEE - Every year in America, more than 16,000 dogs and cats undergo painful experiments in the name of medical progress. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explores the seismic shift from the No. 1 source of public funds for animal research and the undercover investigation that shows what they're trying to stop.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

The Source: FOX6 Investigators produced this episode through interviews, as well as prior reporting on animal testing.

Open RecordFOX6 InvestigatorsNews