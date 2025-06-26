Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Beyond Animals

Published  June 26, 2025 9:59am CDT
FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains how scientists here in Wisconsin are leading the effort to transform pharmaceutical research.

MADISON, Wis. - The FDA calls it a groundbreaking step in new drug development. A plan to phase out animal testing will steer hundreds of millions of dollars toward high-tech alternatives. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains how scientists here in Wisconsin are leading the effort to transform pharmaceutical research.

