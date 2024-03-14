Open Record: Sight Unseen

Expand / Collapse search

Episode 310: Sight Unseen

MILWAUKEE - Whether it's daily words of wisdom coming from an unexpected place or defying expectations, you never know when or where you'll find that spark. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh on to talk about two recent feature stories that have one thing in common: Inspiration comes from a place where feeling matters more than seeing.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.