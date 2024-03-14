Open Record: Sight Unseen
MILWAUKEE - Whether it's daily words of wisdom coming from an unexpected place or defying expectations, you never know when or where you'll find that spark. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh on to talk about two recent feature stories that have one thing in common: Inspiration comes from a place where feeling matters more than seeing.
Related episode links:
- Wisconsin blind skiers defy expectations; 'anything is possible'
- UW-Milwaukee custodian's blackboard messages inspire students
