Wisconsin blind skiers defy expectations; 'anything is possible'

Facing a challenge starts with small steps. It takes time, effort and a good partner to conquer the mountain.

"I love the speed and the grace," said Dan Lococo, who has been skiing for about 35 years.

"I guess I don’t see it as a lot of work or a lot of hours," added Amelia King. "Because I just see it as having fun."

Amelia and Dan are both seasoned skiers.

"If I can do this," Amelia said. "Then it’s kind of like an anything is possible mentality."

They're so smooth on the slopes, you might miss the most remarkable part right in front of your eyes – bright, yellow vests with the word 'BLIND' on the back.

"Every once in a while," Dan said from the top of Sunburst Ski Area in Kewaskum. "I just get that urge out here and it’s like, 'Blind man on the hill!!'"

Downhill is known for free spirits as much as freestyle. But skiing when you’re blind seems crazy, right?

"If they were interested in giving me a chance to ski," Dan said. "Why not try it?"

Between the cost of gear and travel, skiing is already a somewhat inaccessible sport. But access is what BOLD (Blind Outdoor Leisure Development) is all about.

"Maybe it takes a little bit more work, a little bit more time," said Jim Freuck, the ski program director for BOLD. "But you can do it all."

For 50 years, BOLD has proven if you can feel the mountain, you don’t need to see it.

"I pay very close attention to the snow underneath my feet," Dan said, describing his experience on a run. "And the technique."

Not that any of this is easy. Picture it – you’re rocketing downhill on two thin pieces of wood. Any bump, branch or patch of ice will send you sprawling.

"Terrifying," Jim said. "And I’ve probably done that 20 times since then."

'That' would be skiing with a blindfold. It’s what every guide must do to volunteer with BOLD.

"Letting our guides understand the level of trust that the visually impaired are putting into them," Jim explained.

Teams of two work in perfect harmony.

"I trust my guide with my life," Dan said.

They're connected by the steady beat of verbal commands, "Right and turn. Left and turn."

"The longer he says turn, the more drawn out it is," Amelia said. "That means like the bigger the turn he wants me to make."

Amelia was born blind. She’s never let that be a limitation.

"With BOLD it’s like, ‘Oh I can do these things.' " Amelia said. "I can talk about these things with my friends. I can be part of that story too."

Dan’s story had a few more bumps. He lost his vision to an eye disease slowly, over time.

"Each step involved an adjustment," Dan said, quietly. "And each step was a loss."

Dan remembers one night lying in bed, seeing his future in the dark.

"Someday this is what sunrises, broken glass, everything will look like," Dan remembered. "That was a hard pill to swallow to be honest with you."

Skiing – and BOLD – helped change his view on life.

"[An] opportunity to face a challenge that you may not think you can do," Dan said. "And that other people would have a hard time believing you can do."

One of the best compliments Dan ever got came at the base of the mountain.

"'You guys are amazing,'" Dan remembered. "Not I’m amazing. But the combination of the guide and skier is what makes BOLD and skiing for blind people amazing."

Time, effort and a good partner. The way BOLD sees it, if you start with small steps, no challenge is too big.

BOLD is always looking for more participants AND volunteers. And it’s far more than skiing. There are all kinds of programs throughout the year – rock climbing, sailing, bike rides, dancing and more. All for that mission of opening access to their VIPs.

Sunburst Ski Area in Kewaskum provides complimentary lift tickets for BOLD's visually impaired skiers.