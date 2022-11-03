Open Record: Revoked and relief
MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. Plus, student loan debt relief is underway, but as borrowers begin filing applications online, some are getting official-looking letters in the mail. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talk about some of the latest consumer complaints coming into the FOX6 newsroom: Odometer tampering and student debt relief.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.