Open Record: Relying on a Ride
MILWAUKEE - After eight months of dispatching medical rides, a company with a big state contract is being sold. The acquisition is putting Wisconsin medical transport back into the hands of a former vendor. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about her most recent story involving non-emergency medical transportation. Jenna explains what this latest news means for riders, how the state is reacting, and a surprise twist.
